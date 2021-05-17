BA and Heathrow urge UK to ease travel restrictions

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - The bosses of British Airways and the UK's biggest airport, Heathrow, urged the government to go further in easing restrictions around travel on Monday, saying links to much of Europe and the United States should be opened up.

Britain lifted a ban on international travel on Monday but the government has said only 12 countries are safe for quarantine-free travel so far, limiting any industry recovery.

"It's clear to us that America should be on the green list," said BA CEO Sean Doyle. Heathrow boss John Holland-Kaye said France, Greece and Spain should also be added.

