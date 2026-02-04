B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão - Depositary Receipt (BOLSY) Price Target Increased by 21.24% to 9.53

The average one-year price target for B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:BOLSY) has been revised to $9.53 / share. This is an increase of 21.24% from the prior estimate of $7.86 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.18 to a high of $10.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 62.43% from the latest reported closing price of $5.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOLSY is 0.00%, an increase of 99.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 42.50% to 69K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hancock Whitney holds 43K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOLSY by 9.73% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 21K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 3K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOLSY by 5.36% over the last quarter.

Westside Investment Management holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing a decrease of 12.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOLSY by 21.97% over the last quarter.

