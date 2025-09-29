B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão - Depositary Receipt (BOLSY) Price Target Increased by 10.43% to 8.98

The average one-year price target for B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:BOLSY) has been revised to $8.98 / share. This is an increase of 10.43% from the prior estimate of $8.13 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.24 to a high of $10.99 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.02% from the latest reported closing price of $5.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOLSY is 0.17%, an increase of 24.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 37.34% to 120K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ABLG - TrimTabs All Cap International Free-Cash-Flow ETF holds 51K shares.

Hancock Whitney holds 43K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares , representing a decrease of 71.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOLSY by 59.80% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 21K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing an increase of 19.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOLSY by 45.51% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 3K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOLSY by 7.09% over the last quarter.

Westside Investment Management holds 1K shares.

