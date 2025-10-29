B2Gold (TSX:BTO) Price Target Increased by 18.15% to 8.14

The average one-year price target for B2Gold (TSX:BTO) has been revised to $8.14 / share. This is an increase of 18.15% from the prior estimate of $6.89 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $9.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.20% from the latest reported closing price of $6.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 378 funds or institutions reporting positions in B2Gold. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTO is 0.27%, an increase of 9.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.55% to 959,587K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 131,205K shares representing 9.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 149,730K shares , representing a decrease of 14.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTO by 2.80% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 77,933K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 89,153K shares , representing a decrease of 14.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTO by 7.82% over the last quarter.

Pale Fire Capital SE holds 65,761K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,838K shares , representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTO by 10.93% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 40,292K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,321K shares , representing a decrease of 17.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTO by 3.24% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 35,579K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,575K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTO by 10.58% over the last quarter.

