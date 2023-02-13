US Markets
BTO

B2Gold to buy Sabina Gold & Silver in $824 mln deal

February 13, 2023 — 06:57 am EST

Written by Ankit Kumar for Reuters ->

Adds details and comments

Feb 13 (Reuters) - B2Gold Corp BTO.TO said on Monday it will acquire Sabina Gold & Silver Corp SBB.TO in a deal valued at C$1.1 billion ($823.66 million), in a move that is likely to boost the Canadian gold miner's portfolio.

B2Gold will pay C$1.87 per Sabina share, which represents an 18% premium to Sabina's last close.

"The Back River Gold District has multiple high-potential mineralized zones, which remain open, and we are confident that the district has strong untapped upside with numerous avenues for resource growth," B2Gold Chief Executive Officer Clive Johnson said in a statement.

As part of the deal, B2Gold will also acquire Sabina's untapped mineral-heavy Back River Gold district located in Nunavut, Canada.

($1 = 1.3355 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ankit Kumar; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Ankit.Kumar2@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BTO
SBB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.