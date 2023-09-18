B2Gold To Buy 50% Of Gramalote Project For $20 Mln In Cash

(RTTNews) - B2Gold Corp. (BTG), a Canadian miner, said on Monday that is has inked a deal with AngloGold Ashanti Limited to acquire its 50 percent stake in the Gramalote project for $20 million in cash, upon the closing of the transaction, which excludes contingent payments.

Upon completion of the deal in the fourth-quarter, B2Gold will own 100 percent of the Gramalote Project, a joint venture of B2Gold and AngloGold. AngloGold will provide a contingent payment of $10 million to B2Gold upon announcing a construction decision at the project. This follows another $10 million after the acquirer begins commercial production within five years of closing of the transaction.

B2Gold will receive $10 million upon the first anniversary, followed by another $10 million upon the second anniversary of commercial production.

B2Gold projects that the acquisition is accretive to its shareholders on a total gold resource per share basis by adding 2.11 million gold ounces of indicated mineral resources and 0.74 million gold ounces of inferred mineral resources to its consolidated mineral resource base.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.