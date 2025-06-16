B2Gold Stock Hits 52-Week High: What's Driving Its Performance?

B2Gold Corp. BTG scaled a new 52-week high of $3.83 on Friday before ending the session lower at $3.77. The increase was fueled by rising gold prices.



B2Gold currently has a market capitalization of $5 billion and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

What’s Aiding B2Gold Stock?

Solid Q1 Results: BTG reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 9 cents for first-quarter 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents. The bottom line improved 50% year over year. B2Gold generated revenues of $532 million in first-quarter 2025 compared with the prior-year quarter’s $461 million.



In the March-end quarter, B2Gold recorded a consolidated gold production of 192,752 ounces, down 10.1% year over year. However, the figure was higher than the company’s expectation.



Upbeat Outlook for 2025: BTG expects to recoup the lost production at Fekola in 2025. Also, the company expects a significant increase in gold production due to the addition of higher-grade ore from Fekola underground in the second half of 2025 and Fekola Regional later.



B2Gold remains on track to meet total gold production expectations of 970,000-1,075,000 ounces for 2025. The company’s production in 2024 was 804,778 ounces (including 19,644 attributable ounces from Calibre Mining Corp.).



The Goose Project is on track to pour first gold in the second quarter of 2025, reach commercial production in the third quarter and contribute 120,000-150,000 ounces of gold in 2025.



Ongoing Strategy Boosts Results: The company will benefit from its ongoing strategy of maximizing profitable mine production, moving forward with its remaining development and exploration projects, and evaluating additional exploration, development and production prospects.



B2Gold completed the 2024 Winter Ice Road (“WIR”) campaign in the second quarter of 2024 and has delivered all necessary items that will enable the completion of construction of the Goose Project in the second quarter of 2025.



In 2024, BTG reached an agreement with the Mali government regarding the ownership and earnings distribution of the Fekola gold mining complex. The Mali government has also committed to issuing the necessary permits for Fekola Regional and the exploitation phase of Fekola underground at a quicker pace.



Increase in Gold Prices: Several factors have contributed to the upward trajectory of gold prices in 2025, including increased geopolitical tensions, a depreciating U.S. dollar, the potential for monetary policy easing, continuous purchasing by central banks and tariff conditions.



Currently, gold prices are on the rise, driven by the growing tensions in the Middle East. Backed by these, the yellow metal broke through the $3,500-per-ounce threshold for the first time in April 2025 and is near the record high of around $3,420.

BTG’s Stock’s Price Performance

B2Gold’s shares have lost 54.8% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 64.5%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

