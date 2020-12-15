B2Gold says operations at Mali gold mine not affected by general strike

JOHANNESBURG/BAMAKO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Gold miner B2Gold BTO.TO on Tuesday said operations at its Fekola mine in Mali had not been affected by a five-day nationwide strike by the West African nation's main workers union.

The National Union of Malian Workers (UNTM), which says it represents 80% of Mali's unionised workers, launched the strike on Monday amid a standoff with the government over wages and working conditions.

B2Gold said it had reached an agreement with workers to continue production at full capacity at Fekola, which it expects to produce between 590,000 and 620,000 ounces of gold this year.

"Operations continue unimpeded," it said in an emailed statement.

Mali is one of Africa’s largest gold producers, but several international mining companies, including Resolute Mining RSG.AX, have said their output has not been disrupted by the industrial action.

Earlier on Tuesday, the national union said it had broken off negotiations with the government, but did not say how this could affect the ongoing strike or future actions.

(Reporting by Helen Reid and Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by William Maclean)

