B2Gold says Mali border shutdown to be short-lived after coup - CEO

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Miner B2Gold Corp BTO.TO expects the shutdown of land and air borders in Mali to last "days or weeks, not months," its chief executive said on Thursday, after Tuesday's overthrow of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

The president resigned on Tuesday and dissolved parliament hours after soldiers detained him at gunpoint and seized power in a coup.

Reporting by Jeff Lewis

