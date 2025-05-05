B2Gold to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

B2Gold Corp BTG is slated to report first-quarter 2025 earnings results on May 7, after the closing bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BTG’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at 8 cents, indicating 33.3% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate has moved 33.3% in the past 60 days.

BTG’s Earnings Surprise History

B2Gold delivered an earnings beat in one of the trailing four quarters and lagged in the other three, the average surprise being negative 37.1%. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

What the Zacks Model Unveils for B2Gold

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BTG this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here, as you can see below.



Earnings ESP: B2Gold has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: BTG currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped BTG’s Q1 Performance

Gold prices were on an uptrend in 2024, which continued in the first quarter of 2025. Gold prices averaged $2,883.40 per ounce, marking a 39% increase from the prior-year quarter. Several factors have contributed to this upward trajectory, including increased geopolitical tensions, a depreciating U.S. dollar, the potential for monetary policy easing, continuous purchasing by central banks and concerns over an escalating trade war; prices even crossed the $3,000-per-ounce threshold in the quarter.



B2Gold reported an excavator incident at the Fekola mine in the second quarter of 2024, delaying the mining of higher-grade ore from Phase 7 of the Fekola pit in the second half, which resulted in significant production loss in 2024. BTG expects to recoup the lost production at Fekola in 2025. Also, the company expects a substantial increase in gold production from the Fekola Complex in 2025 as a result of the processing of higher-grade ore from the Fekola and the Cardinal pits, and the contribution from Fekola Regional.



The impacts of higher year-over-year gold production and prices are expected to get reflected in B2Gold’s top line in the first quarter of 2025.



However, BTG has been witnessing cost inflation pressure across all sites, impacting input prices, including reagents, fuel and consumables. Higher fuel and labor costs, coupled with a stronger foreign exchange rate, are driving total costs . These headwinds are expected to have somewhat impacted the company’s first-quarter margins.

B2Gold’s Share Price Performance

BTG shares have gained 21.8% in the past year compared with the industry's growth of 41%.

