B2Gold Reaches Milestone With Commercial Production at Goose Mine

B2Gold Corp BTG announced that its Goose Mine achieved commercial production on Thursday. This milestone was reached within three months after the mill started operating.



The Goose mine in Nunavut, Canada, achieved an average throughput of 2,652 tons per day from Sept. 3, 2025, through Oct. 2, 2025. This marks 66% of design capacity. The mine has maintained 30 consecutive days of average mill throughput at more than 65% of its 4,000 tons per day capacity.



B2Gold observed a significant increase in crushed ore availability in the second half of September since integrating the primary crushing plant with a supplemental mobile crusher. The company expects the Goose mill to operate at near design capacity of 4,000 tons per day in the fourth quarter of 2025.

B2Gold’s Guidance

The company continues to expect 250,000 ounces of gold production in 2026 and 330,000 ounces in 2027 for the Goose mine. B2Gold expects gold production from the Goose Project to be 300,000 ounces per year for the first six years of operation.



In mid-September, the company BTG trimmed its 2025 gold production outlook for the Goose Mine to 80,000-110,000 ounces from the prior stated 120,000-150,000 ounces. This is mainly due to the crushing plant capacity shortfall faced in the third quarter of 2025. Fourth-quarter gold production from Goose Mine is expected to be 70,000 ounces.



B2Gold’s total annual gold production for 2025 is expected between 970,000 and 1,075,000 ounces.

BTG Stock’s Price Performance

The company’s shares have jumped 77.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s surge of 93.6%.

