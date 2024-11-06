B2Gold options imply 14.1% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in B2Gold (BTG) is 1.2x normal with calls leading puts 15:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 14.1%, or 45c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 2.6%.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BTG:
- Is BTG a Buy, Before Earnings?
- B2Gold Expands Board with Strategic Appointments
- B2Gold price target raised to C$6.50 from C$6 at Stifel
- B2Gold price target lowered to C$5.75 from C$6.25 at National Bank
- B2Gold to Discuss Q3 2024 Financial Results
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.