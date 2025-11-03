B2Gold Gets Ready to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

B2Gold Corp (BTG) is slated to report third-quarter 2025 earnings results on Nov. 5, after the closing bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BTG’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at 15 cents, indicating significant growth from the 2 cents reported a year ago. The consensus estimate has moved 21.1% north in the past 60 days.

BTG’s Earnings Surprise History

B2Gold delivered an earnings beat in one of the trailing four quarters and lagged in the other three, the average negative surprise being 37.7%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for B2Gold

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BTG this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here, as you can see below.

Earnings ESP: B2Gold has an Earnings ESP of -14.47%.

Zacks Rank: BTG currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped BTG’s Q3 Performance

Several factors have contributed to the upward trajectory of gold prices in 2025, including increased geopolitical tensions, a depreciating U.S. dollar, the potential for monetary policy easing, continuous purchasing by central banks and tariff conditions.

Backed by these, the yellow metal broke through the $4,300-per-ounce threshold for the first time in October 2025. This momentum in the prices of gold is likely to have improved B2Gold’s performance in the to-be-reported quarters.

B2Gold expects to recoup the lost production at Fekola in 2025. Also, the company expects a significant increase in gold production due to the addition of higher-grade ore from Fekola underground in the second half of 2025 and Fekola Regional later. In July 2025, the company announced that it received approval from the State of Mali to commence underground operations at the Fekola Mine. Fekola and Cardinal open-pit mining activities are anticipated to generate 485,000-510,000 ounces of gold in 2025.

The impacts of higher year-over-year gold production and prices are expected to get reflected in B2Gold’s top line in the third quarter of 2025.

However, BTG has been witnessing cost inflation pressure across all sites, impacting input prices, including reagents, fuel and consumables. Higher fuel and labor costs, coupled with a stronger foreign exchange rate, are driving total costs. These headwinds are expected to have somewhat impacted the company’s third-quarter margins.

B2Gold’s Share Price Performance

BTG shares have gained 38.2% in the past year compared with the industry's surge of 78.1%.

