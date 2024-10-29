B2Gold Expands Board with Strategic Appointments

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) has released an update.

B2Gold Corp. has strengthened its Board of Directors with the appointments of Greg Barnes and Basie Maree, bringing extensive experience in capital markets and global mining operations, respectively. These strategic additions aim to enhance the company’s investor profile and support its business strategy. As B2Gold continues its global expansion, these new board members are expected to play crucial roles in its growth initiatives.

