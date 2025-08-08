B2Gold Earnings Miss Estimates in Q2, Revenues Increase Y/Y

B2Gold Corp BTG reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 10 cents for second-quarter 2025, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 15 cents. However, the bottom line marked a significant improvement from 6 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Including one-time items, the company reported an EPS of 12 cents against a loss of 2 cents in the year-ago quarter.



BTG generated revenues of $692 million in second-quarter 2025 compared with the prior-year quarter’s $493 million.



In the June-end quarter, B2Gold recorded a consolidated gold production of 229,454 ounces, up 12.3% year over year. The figure was higher than the company’s expectation.

BTG’s Q2 Gross Margin Rises Y/Y

B2Gold reported consolidated cash operating costs of $798 per ounce in the quarter under review, down 4.9% year over year. The consolidated all-in sustaining costs of $1,721 per ounce were 36.8% higher than the prior-year quarter.



In the April-June quarter, the total cost of sales was $341 million, up 22% year over year. The gross profit rose 34.8% year over year to $351 million. The gross margin grew to 50.8% in the reported quarter from the prior-year quarter’s 43.3%. The operating income in the reported quarter was $329.5 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $31 million.

B2Gold’s Q2 Cash Flow & Balance Sheet Update

BTG’s cash and cash equivalents were $308 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025 compared with $337 million at the end of 2024. It generated $255 million in cash from operating activities in the June-end quarter compared with $62 million in the year-ago quarter.



The company’s long-term debt was around $411 million at the end of the second quarter, marking a decline compared with $421 million at the end of 2024.

BTG’s 2025 Guidance

B2Gold remains on track to meet total gold production expectations of 970,000-1,075,000 ounces for 2025. The company’s production in 2024 was 804,778 ounces (including 19,644 attributable ounces from Calibre Mining Corp .).

B2Gold Stock’s Price Performance

The company’s shares have surged 61.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s rally of 59.9%.

BTG’s Zacks Rank

B2Gold currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

B2Gold’s Peer Performances in Q2

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC reported adjusted earnings of 44 cents per share compared with the prior-year quarter’s 14 cents. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 33 cents.

Kinross Gold’s revenues rose 41.7% year over year to $1.73 billion in the second quarter. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 billion. The rise is attributed to a higher average realized gold price.



Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM reported adjusted earnings of $1.94 per share for the second quarter of 2025, up from $1.07 in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83.



Agnico Eagle Mines generated revenues of $2.82 billion, up 35.6% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.55 billion.



Newmont Corporation NEM reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.43 per share, up from 72 cents in the prior-year quarter. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 per share.



NEM’s revenues for the second quarter were $5.32 billion, up 20.8% from $4.40 billion in the prior-year quarter. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,582.5 million. The increase in the top line was primarily due to higher year-over-year realized gold prices.

