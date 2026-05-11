B2Gold Earnings Beat Estimates in Q1 on Strong Gold Production

B2Gold Corp. BTG posted adjusted earnings of 19 cents per share for the first quarter of 2026, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 11 cents by 72.7%. The adjusted bottom line more than doubled from earnings of 9 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues climbed 117.7% year over year to $1.16 billion, supported by higher realized pricing and strong sales volumes. Total gold production of 237,763 ounces surpassed expectations, with all operating mines outperforming forecasts.

B2Gold Corp Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

B2Gold Corp price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | B2Gold Corp Quote

BTG’s Mines Deliver a Strong Start to 2026

B2Gold produced 237,763 ounces of gold in the March-end quarter, up from 192,752 ounces a year ago. The company attributed the outperformance to stronger-than-planned operating results across its portfolio.



By operation, Fekola led production at 117,450 ounces on higher throughput and solid recoveries. Fekola produced 93,805 ounces in the prior-year quarter. Masbate produced 52,908 ounces on favorable grade variance, up from the prior-year quarter’s 46,369 ounces. Otjikoto delivered 24,529 ounces, helped by better-than-planned grades.



However, the performance marked a dip from 52,578 ounces produced in the first quarter of 2025 due to slightly lower than planned throughput. The Goose Mine generated 42,876 ounces on higher grades and recoveries despite lower throughput.

B2Gold’s Gains on Pricing & Higher Sales

For the January-March quarter, the total cost of sales was $549 million, surging 86.5% year over year. The gross profit skyrocketed 156.5% year over year to $610 million. The gross margin increased to 52.6% in the reported quarter from the prior-year quarter’s 44.7%.



The company sold 276,346 ounces of gold during the quarter versus 183,998 ounces a year ago, benefiting from both higher production and shipment timing.



Realized pricing was also a meaningful tailwind. The average realized gold price rose to $4,193 per ounce from $2,892 per ounce in the year-ago quarter, amplifying the impacts of higher sales volumes on the top line.

BTG’s Cost Performance Helps Lift Profitability

B2Gold’s consolidated cash operating costs were $1,005 per ounce produced in the quarter, while cash operating costs on a sales basis were $846 per ounce sold. Costs were better than expected, driven largely by higher production and lower-than-anticipated production costs.



All-in sustaining costs were $1,964 per ounce sold compared with $1,533 per ounce in the prior-year quarter. At the mine level, B2Gold cited lower operating costs at Goose and Masbate, and lower-than-expected costs at Otjikoto, reflecting operating efficiencies and production leverage.

B2Gold’s Cash Generation Strengthens Financial Flexibility

BTG generated $539.5 million in cash from operating activities in the quarter compared with $179 million in the prior-year quarter. The free cash flow was $361.8 million. The company highlighted the quarter as an early demonstration of cash generation potential in the current gold price environment.



Cash and cash equivalents totaled $479.4 million at March 31, 2026, up from $380.4 million at the end of 2025.

BTG 2026 Outlook

B2Gold reiterated its 2026 consolidated gold production guidance of 820,000-970,000 ounces and framed 2026 as a year focused on delivering planned operational objectives while supporting free cash flow growth. Key priorities include advancing phase one of planned Goose Mine crusher upgrades and beginning mining at Fekola Regional once an exploitation permit is received.



Operationally, the company provided an update on the Goose Mine following a fire in parts of the crushing circuit in mid-April. The company estimated repairs at roughly $7 million and expects completion in the third quarter of 2026, alongside the first phase of crushing circuit upgrades estimated at $11 million.



While B2Gold reiterated Goose’s 2026 guidance of 170,000-230,000 ounces, it lowered its internal second-quarter production outlook to 18,000-20,000 ounces due to reduced crushed ore availability.

BTG Stock’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

The company’s shares have soared 82.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s surge of 96.3%. During this time, the Basic Materials sector has jumped 49.1%, whereas the S&P 500 has grown 33.4%.

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BTG currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performances of Other Mining Stocks in Q1

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC registered adjusted earnings of 71 cents per share in the first quarter of 2026, up from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 30 cents. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents. Kinross Gold’s revenues surged roughly 61% year over year to $2.41 billion in the first quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.17 billion. The rise is attributed to higher average realized gold prices.



Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM earnings were $3.40 per share in first-quarter 2026, up from $1.53 a year ago, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.19. Agnico Eagle Mines generated revenues of $4.09 billion, up 66.1% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.84 billion.



Newmont Corporation’s NEM adjusted earnings surged 132% year over year to $2.90 per share and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07. Including one-time items, Newmont reported earnings of $3 per share compared with $1.68 in the year-ago quarter.



Newmont’s revenues for the first quarter were $7.31 billion, up 45.9% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.36 billion. Average realized prices were up 66% to $4,900 per ounce, which helped offset the impacts of a 15% drop in sales volumes to 1.232 million ounces.

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