Markets
BTG

B2Gold Corp Stock Rises 6% Over Retirement Announcement Of CEO Clive Johnson

February 23, 2026 — 10:55 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Stock of B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is rising about 6 percent during Monday morning trading following the CEO Clive Johnson's retirement announcement as part of the company's leadership succession planning.

The company's shares are currently trading at $5.76 on the New York Stock Exchange, up 6.86 percent. The stock opened at $5.41 and has climbed as high as $5.80 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $2.53 to $5.94.

The Board of Directors has named Mike Cinnamond, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of B2Gold, to succeed Johnson as President and CEO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BTG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.