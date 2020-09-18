Dividends
BTG

B2Gold Corp (BTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 21, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

B2Gold Corp (BTG) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BTG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.97, the dividend yield is 2.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BTG was $6.97, representing a -7.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.55 and a 222.69% increase over the 52 week low of $2.16.

BTG is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). BTG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.41.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BTG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BTG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have BTG as a top-10 holding:

  • VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GDXJ with an increase of 45.9% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BTG at 3.51%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BTG

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular