B2Gold Corp (BTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 21, 2020

B2Gold Corp (BTG) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BTG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.97, the dividend yield is 2.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BTG was $6.97, representing a -7.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.55 and a 222.69% increase over the 52 week low of $2.16.

BTG is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). BTG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.41.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BTG Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BTG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BTG as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GDXJ with an increase of 45.9% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BTG at 3.51%.

