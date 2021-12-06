B2Gold Corp (BTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 07, 2021

B2Gold Corp (BTG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BTG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that BTG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3.71, the dividend yield is 4.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BTG was $3.71, representing a -38.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.04 and a 12.42% increase over the 52 week low of $3.30.

BTG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.43.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the btg Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BTG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BTG as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GDXJ with an decrease of -13.12% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BTG at 3.44%.

