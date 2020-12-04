B2Gold Corp (BTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 07, 2020

B2Gold Corp (BTG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.039 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BTG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -2.5% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.67, the dividend yield is 2.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BTG was $5.67, representing a -24.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.55 and a 162.5% increase over the 52 week low of $2.16.

BTG is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). BTG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.61.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BTG Dividend History page.

