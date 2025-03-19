B2Gold Completes Fekola Solar Plant Expansion to Cut Fuel Costs

B2Gold Corp. BTG announced the completion of the Phase 2 expansion of the Fekola Solar Plant in Mali. The plant is now operational. The expansion will reduce emissions and fuel consumption, aligning with B2Gold's sustainability targets.

Details on BTG’s Phase 2 Solar Plant Expansion

In June 2023, the company commenced construction of the Phase 2 Solar Plant expansion. Following initial land clearing and road construction, the physical equipment installation was completed in February 2024. The expansion entailed the addition of 46,200 solar panels, bringing the total to 142,912 panels.



The construction generated more than 120 local jobs. The company trained and employed 13 individuals to maintain the Fekola Solar Plant expansion area following completion.



B2Gold completed the expansion of the Fekola Solar Plant in the fourth quarter of 2024, with operations commencing in January 2025.

Benefits of the Expansion to B2Gold

The Fekola Solar Plant expansion will add 22 megawatts of solar capacity and 12.7 megawatt-hours of battery storage, enabling a 63,000-ton reduction in carbon-dioxide-equivalent emissions annually. Heavy fuel oil consumption is expected to decrease by 20 million liters per year, which is likely to lead to a significant reduction in costs.



The expanded plant will provide around 30% of the site's total electricity needs, making it one of the largest off-grid solar/HFO hybrid power plants globally.



These initiatives support B2Gold's goal to reduce Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by 2030, relative to its 2021 baseline.

BTG’s Q4 Performance

B2Gold reported adjusted earnings per share of 1 cent for fourth-quarter 2024, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 6 cents. The bottom line slumped 86% year over year. The downside was attributed to the decrease in gold ounces sold in the quarter due to lower production at the Fekola mine.



BTG generated revenues of $499.8 million in fourth-quarter 2024, reflecting a year-over-year decrease of 2.4%. The 33.5% increase in average realized gold prices was partially offset by a 26.9% fall in gold ounces sold in the quarter. In the December-end quarter, BTG recorded a consolidated gold production of 186,001 ounces, down 31.1% year over year.

B2Gold Stock’s Price Performance

The company’s shares have gained 34.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 48.7%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BTG’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

BTG currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



