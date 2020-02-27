B2Gold (BTG) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

B2Gold Corp BTG is slated to report fourth-quarter 2019 results on Feb 28, after the closing bell.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for B2Gold’s fourth-quarter earnings is currently pegged at 7 cents, suggesting growth of 600% from the year-ago quarter. The estimates have gone down 13% over the past 30 days.

A Sneak Peek at Q3

In the last reported quarter, B2Gold’s adjusted earnings per share of 9 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 7 cents. The top line marked an improvement of 125% from the year-ago quarter.

In the trailing four quarters, the company surpassed the consensus mark on two occasions, while coming in line in one quarter and missed in one quarter. It has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 11.31%, on average.

B2Gold Corp Price and EPS Surprise

B2Gold Corp price-eps-surprise | B2Gold Corp Quote

Factors to Consider

Per B2Gold’s operational update for the fourth quarter, the company’s consolidated gold production was 234,416 ounces. Consolidated gold revenues were $314 million on sales volume of 211,800 ounces.

Gold prices increased during the October-December period, courtesy of the uncertainties related to the prolonged trade war, slowdown in manufacturing activity, concerns regarding global economic growth and the Fed’s rate cuts. Impact of rising gold prices and higher units of gold sold are likely to get reflected in B2Gold’s fourth-quarter results. Higher sales and lower costs are likely to have bolstered the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict a beat for B2Gold this earnings season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here as you will see below.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for B2Gold is -10.35%.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Price Performance

B2Gold’s shares have gained 43.5% in the past year, compared with the industry’s growth of 48.4%.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks which you may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:

Silver Wheaton Corp WPM has an Earnings ESP of +1.24% and a Zacks Rank of 2, currently. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. GNMK, a Zacks Ranked #2 stock, has an Earnings ESP of 6.25%.

The AES Corporation AES currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +3.03%.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.