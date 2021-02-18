B2Gold (BTG) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

B2Gold Corp BTG is slated to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 23, after the closing bell.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $479 million, indicating an improvement of 52.8% from the prior-year quarter. The same for fourth-quarter earnings stands at 13 cents, suggesting growth of 85.7% from the year-ago quarter. The earnings estimates have been revised downward by 6.4% over the past 30 days.

Q3 Results

In the last reported quarter, B2Gold’s revenues and adjusted earnings per share both improved year over year driven by solid performances across all of the company's operations and higher gold prices. The bottom line matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Over the trailing four quarters, the company has matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two quarters and missed the same twice. The company has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 6.1%, on average.

Factors to Note

During the September-end quarter, B2Gold recorded consolidated gold production of 256,319 ounces, up 9% year over year aided by higher production at Fekola and Masbate mines. Total gold production was up 10% to 270,469 ounces in the quarter under review. Sales volume was 256,655 ounces in fourth-quarter 2020, 21% higher than the 211,800 ounces in the prior-year quarter.



Average price gold price was $1,868 per ounce in fourth-quarter 2020, 26% higher than $1,481 per ounce in the prior-year quarter. Rising average gold price and higher gold ounces sold due to higher production in the to-be-reported quarter might have driven strong revenue growth. Further, the company’s cost-control efforts are anticipated to have contributed to the to-be-reported quarter’s margins.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict a beat for B2Gold this earnings season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here as you will see below.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for B2Gold is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Price Performance

B2Gold’s shares have slumped 21.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 22.4%.

Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates

Here are some companies in the basic materials space you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post earnings beat this quarter:



Brigham Minerals, Inc. MNRL has an Earnings ESP of +40% and a Zacks Rank of 2 currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Koppers Holdings Inc. KOP currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +22.22%.



Franco-Nevada Corporation FNV has an Earnings ESP of +1.43% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.

