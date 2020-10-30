B2Gold (BTG) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

B2Gold Corp BTG is slated to report third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 3, after the closing bell.

Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for B2Gold’s third-quarter earnings is currently pegged at 15 cents, suggesting a 66.7% jump from the year-ago quarter. The estimates have been revised 25% upward over the past 30 days.

A Sneak Peek at Q2

In the last reported quarter, B2Gold delivered adjusted earnings per share of 11 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 13 cents. However, the reported figure marked a substantial improvement from the earnings of 5 cents reported in the prior-year period. B2Gold generated revenues of $442 million in the second quarter, reflecting a year-over-year surge of 65% on higher average realized gold price and gold ounces sold.



The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.03%.

Factors to Note

During the September-end quarter, B2Gold recorded consolidated gold production of 248,733 ounces, 1% above the budget level. The company witnessed solid performances across its Fekola, Masbate and Otjikoto mine operations, outpacing the respective targeted production for the quarter. Sales volume was 253,200 ounces in the third quarter compared with the 208,900 ounces recorded in the prior-year quarter. The company is well poised to grow on its solid operational and financial performance.



In addition, gold prices have been up 22.8% so far this year fueled by the coronavirus pandemic and rate cuts. With the pandemic showing no signs of dissipating any time soon, the uncertainty regarding its impact on the global economy will continue prompting safe-haven demand for gold. Impact of rising gold prices and higher units of gold sold will likely get reflected in the September-end quarter results. Further, the company’s cost-control efforts are anticipated to have contributed to the to-be-reported quarter’s margin performance.

B2Gold Corp Price and EPS Surprise

B2Gold Corp price-eps-surprise | B2Gold Corp Quote

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict a beat for B2Gold this earnings season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here as you will see below.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for B2Gold is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Price Performance

B2Gold’s shares have appreciated 76.7% in the past year, outperforming the industry’s growth of 34.8%.





Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates

Here are some companies in the basic materials space you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post earnings beat this quarter:



Avient Corporation AVNT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +1.48%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



First Majestic Silver Corp. AG has an Earnings ESP of +12% and holds a Zacks Rank of 3 currently.



Albemarle Corporation ALB has an Earnings ESP of +5.73% and carries a Zacks Rank #3, at present.

Have You Seen Zacks’ 2020 Election Stock Report?

The upcoming election could be a massive buying opportunity for savvy investors. Trillions of dollars will shift into new market sectors after the election. The question is, which sectors will soar for each candidate? Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits.



The 2020 Election Stock Report reveals specific stocks you’ll want to own immediately after the results are announced – 6 if Trump wins, 6 if Biden wins. Past election reports have led investors to gains of +71%, +83%, even +185% in the following months. This year’s picks could be even more lucrative.



Check out Zacks’ 2020 Election Stock Report >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Albemarle Corporation (ALB): Free Stock Analysis Report



First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): Free Stock Analysis Report



B2Gold Corp (BTG): Free Stock Analysis Report



PolyOne Corporation (AVNT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.