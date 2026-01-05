B2Gold (BTG) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest close session, B2Gold (BTG) was up +1.11% at $4.55. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.23%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.69%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gold, silver and copper miner had lost 1.32% lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.55%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of B2Gold in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.22, reflecting a 2100% increase from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.56 per share and a revenue of $3.12 billion, representing changes of +250% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for B2Gold. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, B2Gold boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, B2Gold is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.3. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.89.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

