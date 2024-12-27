B2Gold (BTG) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

B2Gold (BTG) closed the latest trading day at $2.47, indicating a -1.2% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.49%.

The gold, silver and copper miner's stock has dropped by 13.5% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's loss of 8.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.4%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of B2Gold in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect B2Gold to post earnings of $0.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.29%.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $1.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of -17.86% and +1.59%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for B2Gold. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, B2Gold boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note B2Gold's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.11. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.33.

We can additionally observe that BTG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.47. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Mining - Gold industry stood at 0.52 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.