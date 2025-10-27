B2Gold (BTG) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

B2Gold (BTG) closed at $4.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -4.8% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.86%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gold, silver and copper miner had gained 5.89% outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.45%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of B2Gold in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 5, 2025. On that day, B2Gold is projected to report earnings of $0.16 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 700%.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.59 per share and a revenue of $3.21 billion, indicating changes of +268.75% and +68.68%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for B2Gold. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower. B2Gold is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, B2Gold is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.86. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 15.18.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

B2Gold Corp (BTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.