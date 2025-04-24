B2Gold (BTG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

B2Gold (BTG) closed the latest trading day at $3.15, indicating a -0.32% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.74%.

The gold, silver and copper miner's shares have seen an increase of 2.27% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.07%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of B2Gold in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 7, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.08, reflecting a 33.33% increase from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $2.92 billion, which would represent changes of +162.5% and +53.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for B2Gold. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 12.29% increase. As of now, B2Gold holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that B2Gold has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.48 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.59 for its industry.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

B2Gold Corp (BTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

