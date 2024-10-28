B2Gold (BTG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

B2Gold (BTG) ended the recent trading session at $3.34, demonstrating a -0.6% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gold, silver and copper miner had gained 5% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of B2Gold in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 6, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.05, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year.

BTG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $1.94 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -7.14% and +0.52%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for B2Gold. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 5.08% upward. B2Gold currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, B2Gold is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.99. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.55, so one might conclude that B2Gold is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that BTG has a PEG ratio of 1.81. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Mining - Gold industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.77 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, positioning it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

B2Gold Corp (BTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

