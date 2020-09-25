B2Gold (BTG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, B2Gold (BTG) closed at $6.37, marking a -0.93% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the gold, silver and copper miner had gained 0.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 2.77%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.3%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BTG as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BTG to post earnings of $0.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.33%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $1.70 billion, which would represent changes of +228.57% and +42.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BTG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BTG is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, BTG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.92. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.9, which means BTG is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that BTG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.71. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Mining - Gold stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.9 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.