B2Gold (BTG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

B2Gold (BTG) closed at $6.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.31% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the gold, silver and copper miner had gained 20.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 14.47%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.09%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BTG as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 5, 2020. On that day, BTG is projected to report earnings of $0.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 180%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $1.64 billion, which would represent changes of +257.14% and +37.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BTG should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.44% higher. BTG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, BTG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.81. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.93.

Meanwhile, BTG's PEG ratio is currently 0.85. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Gold was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.92 at yesterday's closing price.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

