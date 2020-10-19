B2Gold (BTG) Stock Moves -1.46%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, B2Gold (BTG) closed at $6.77, marking a -1.46% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.65%.

Heading into today, shares of the gold, silver and copper miner had lost 1.43% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.93% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.86% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BTG as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect BTG to post earnings of $0.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 22.22%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $1.70 billion. These totals would mark changes of +228.57% and +42.54%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BTG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.76% higher within the past month. BTG is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, BTG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.07. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.63, which means BTG is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, BTG's PEG ratio is currently 0.77. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Mining - Gold industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

