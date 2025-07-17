B2Gold (BTG) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

B2Gold (BTG) closed at $3.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.16% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.54%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.74%.

Heading into today, shares of the gold, silver and copper miner had lost 6.76% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.2%.

The upcoming earnings release of B2Gold will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 7, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.12, indicating a 100% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.53 per share and a revenue of $3.08 billion, demonstrating changes of +231.25% and +61.77%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for B2Gold. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.95% higher within the past month. Currently, B2Gold is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, B2Gold is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.49. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.79 of its industry.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, positioning it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

