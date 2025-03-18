B2Gold (BTG) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with B2Gold (BTG) standing at $3.28, reflecting a +1.55% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.62%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.71%.

The gold, silver and copper miner's stock has climbed by 27.17% in the past month, exceeding the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.03%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of B2Gold in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, B2Gold is projected to report earnings of $0.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.67%.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.38 per share and a revenue of $2.71 billion, demonstrating changes of +137.5% and +42.66%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for B2Gold. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.05% lower. Right now, B2Gold possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that B2Gold has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.58 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.88.

Meanwhile, BTG's PEG ratio is currently 0.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Gold industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, positioning it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

B2Gold Corp (BTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.