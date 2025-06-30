B2Gold (BTG) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

B2Gold (BTG) ended the recent trading session at $3.61, demonstrating a +2.27% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.52% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.63%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.48%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gold, silver and copper miner had gained 4.75% outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27%.

The upcoming earnings release of B2Gold will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.1, up 66.67% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $2.97 billion, indicating changes of +231.25% and +56.23%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for B2Gold. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.69% higher. B2Gold is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, B2Gold is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.72. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.43, so one might conclude that B2Gold is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BTG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

B2Gold Corp (BTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.