B2Gold (BTG) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

B2Gold (BTG) closed the most recent trading day at $2.59, moving +1.17% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.51%.

The gold, silver and copper miner's shares have seen an increase of 4.92% over the last month, not keeping up with the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.68% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 3.92%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of B2Gold in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 19, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, down 14.29% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for B2Gold. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.58% lower. B2Gold is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note B2Gold's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.46. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.92.

One should further note that BTG currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BTG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 83, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

B2Gold Corp (BTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.