B2Gold (BTG) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

B2Gold (BTG) closed the latest trading day at $2.84, indicating a +1.79% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.02% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.18%.

Shares of the gold, silver and copper miner have appreciated by 6.9% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.44%.

The upcoming earnings release of B2Gold will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.06, marking a 14.29% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

BTG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $1.81 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.57% and -6.25%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for B2Gold. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.54% higher. B2Gold currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, B2Gold is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.09, which means B2Gold is trading at a discount to the group.

It's also important to note that BTG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.44. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Mining - Gold industry stood at 0.76 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, finds itself in the top 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

B2Gold Corp (BTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.