B2Gold (BTG) Reports Drilling Results From Fekola Complex

B2Gold Corporation BTG announced additional positive exploration drilling results from its Fekola Complex in Mali. Following the successive production records at the Fekola Mine in October and November, the company reaffirmed its 2022 total gold production guidance within 990,000 to 1,050,000 ounces. The stated total production includes 40,000 to 50,000 attributable ounces estimated from Calibre Mining Corp.



The Fekola Mine produced record gold of 79,967 ounces in October and 95,460 ounces in November, owing to higher-grade Fekola open-pit Phase 6. The company expects mining to continue from Fekola open-pit Phase 6 through the rest of 2022 and into 2023.



The company is organizing a $35-million exploration program on the Fekola Complex in 2022. During this program, B2Gold will focus its drilling on the Anaconda Area of the Fekola Complex, including Adder, Cascabel, Mamba, Viper, and Cobra zones. On the Fekola Complex, B2Gold has finished almost 169,000 meters of combined diamond, reverse circulation and aircore drilling so far in 2022.



B2Gold stated that exploration at the Mamba Zone is focused on expanding high-grade sulfide mineralization shoots. Exploration at the Cobra Zone is focused on expanding saprolite mineralization near the surface and sulfide mineralization at depth.



The company found saprolite mineralization at the new Boomslang Zone, which is 800 meters to the west and parallel to the Cobra Zone. There are further opportunities for more north-south trending deposits parallel to the Mamba and Cobra Zones to be unearthed.



In the third quarter of 2022, BTG results reflected lower gold ounces sold due to realized gains on the settlement of fuel derivatives. The company posted adjusted earnings of 3 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimates of 5 cents per share. It reported adjusted earnings of 12 cents in the year-ago quarter. Net sales for the quarter totaled $393 million, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimates. This compares unfavorably with the year-ago quarter’s revenue of $511 million.



B2Gold projected total consolidated cash operating costs for 2022 at the upper end of $620 per ounce to $660 per ounce. It anticipates the total consolidated all-in sustaining costs (AISC) between $1,010 and $1,050 per ounce.

In the past year, B2Gold’s shares have lost 0.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 6.7%.

