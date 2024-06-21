B2Gold (BTG) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

B2Gold (BTG) closed the most recent trading day at $2.65, moving -0.38% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Shares of the gold, silver and copper miner witnessed a loss of 2.92% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its loss of 6.35% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of B2Gold in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.06, marking a 14.29% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $1.81 billion, indicating changes of -3.57% and -6.25%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for B2Gold. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.64% increase. Right now, B2Gold possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, B2Gold is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.53, so one might conclude that B2Gold is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that BTG has a PEG ratio of 0.43. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. BTG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BTG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

B2Gold Corp (BTG): Free Stock Analysis Report

