B2Gold (BTG) Q3 Earnings In Line, Up Y/Y on Higher Gold Prices

B2Gold Corp BTG reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 15 cents, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line marked a 88% improvement from 8 cents reported in the prior-year quarter driven by solid performances across all of the company's operations and higher gold prices.



Including one-time items, the company reported earnings of 25 cents per share compared with 5 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.



B2Gold generated record revenues of $487 million in third-quarter 2020, reflecting year-over-year growth of 57%. This upside was driven by an increase of 36% in the average realized gold price and improvement of 21% in gold ounces sold.

B2Gold Corp Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

B2Gold Corp price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | B2Gold Corp Quote

Operational Update

B2Gold’s consolidated gold production was 248,733 ounces in the reported quarter, 1% above the company’s budget. On a year-over-year basis, gold production was up 17% in the quarter under review courtesy of solid performances across all of the company's operations, particularly the Fekola Mine in Mali. The company reported total gold production of 263,813 ounces, which includes 15,080 ounces of attributable production from Calibre Mining Corp.



The company reported consolidated cash operating costs of $411 per ounce in the reported quarter, 4% below the budgeted level and down 7% from the year-ago quarter. Consolidated all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $766 per ounce were below budget by 4%. The figure was up 1% higher than the prior-year quarter.



In third-quarter 2020, total cost of sales was $216 million, up 21% year over year. Gross profit soared 105% year over year to $272 million. Gross margin was 55.8% in the reported quarter compared with 42.6% in the prior-year quarter.



General and administrative expenditure decreased 17% to $9 million from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating income was $263 million in the reported quarter, reflecting a substantial improvement from the $122 million in the prior-year quarter. Operating margin was 54% compared with 39% in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Position

B2Gold’s cash and cash equivalents were $365 million at the end of third-quarter 2020 compared with $141 million at the end of 2019. Operating cash flow was a record $755 million for nine-month period ended Sep 30, 2020 compared with the $306 million in the prior-year comparable period. The company’s long-term debt was $25.8 million as of Sep 30, 2020, substantially down from $236 million as of Dec 31, 2019.



On Aug 5, 2020, B2Gold announced a 100% hike in its quarterly dividend of 4 cents per share.

Outlook

B2Gold expects consolidated production in 2020 at the mid-point of the range of 1,000,000 to 1,055,000 ounces of gold. Cash operating costs are projected to be at or below the low end of its guided range of $415 per ounce to $455 per ounce. Meanwhile, AISC is anticipated to be at the lower end of the range of $780 per ounce to $820 per ounce.

Based on an assumption of gold price at $1,900 per ounce for the remaining part of 2020, B2Gold expects to generate cash flows of more than $900 million from operating activities in 2020.

Share Price Performance

Over the past year, B2Gold has gained 96.2% compared with the industry’s rally of 45.2%.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

B2Gold currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Some other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, Newmont Corporation NEM and Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD. While Agnico Eagle Mines and Newmont sport a Zacks Rank #1, Barrick Gold carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has an expected earnings growth rate of a whopping 103% for the current year. The company’s shares have surged 38% over the past year.



Newmont has a projected earnings growth rate of 98% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained 72% in a year’s time.



Barrick Gold has an estimated earnings growth rate of 99% for the ongoing year. Its shares have appreciated 67% in the past year.

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



With users in 180 countries and soaring revenues, it’s set to thrive on remote working long after the pandemic ends. No wonder it recently offered a stunning $600 million stock buy-back plan.



The sky’s the limit for this emerging tech giant. And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.



Click Here, See It Free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Newmont Corporation (NEM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM): Free Stock Analysis Report



B2Gold Corp (BTG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.