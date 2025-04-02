B2Gold (BTG) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

B2Gold (BTG) closed the latest trading day at $2.92, indicating a +0.69% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.67% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the gold, silver and copper miner had gained 8.61% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.28% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of B2Gold in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.08, showcasing a 33.33% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.37 per share and a revenue of $2.71 billion, representing changes of +131.25% and +42.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for B2Gold should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.33% downward. B2Gold is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, B2Gold is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.89. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.5 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that BTG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.24. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Gold industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.98 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 135, this industry ranks in the bottom 46% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

