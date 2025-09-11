B2Gold (BTG) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

B2Gold (BTG) closed the most recent trading day at $4.45, moving +2.53% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.85%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.72%.

Shares of the gold, silver and copper miner witnessed a gain of 12.44% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 4.85%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.38%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of B2Gold in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.19, marking a 850% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.58 per share and a revenue of $3.21 billion, indicating changes of +262.5% and +68.7%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for B2Gold. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.49% decrease. At present, B2Gold boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note B2Gold's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.5. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 14.44.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

