B2Gold (BTG) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, B2Gold (BTG) reached $3.46, with a +1.32% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gold, silver and copper miner had gained 5.25% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.76% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of B2Gold in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 6, 2024. In that report, analysts expect B2Gold to post earnings of $0.05 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $1.94 billion. These totals would mark changes of -10.71% and +0.52%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for B2Gold. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.16% decrease. B2Gold is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, B2Gold is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.37, so one might conclude that B2Gold is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that BTG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.93. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Mining - Gold industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 22, this industry ranks in the top 9% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BTG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

