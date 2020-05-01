B2Gold (BTG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, B2Gold (BTG) closed at $5.16, marking a +1.98% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.81%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the gold, silver and copper miner had gained 47.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 18.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 12.68%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BTG as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 5, 2020. In that report, analysts expect BTG to post earnings of $0.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 175%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $1.45 billion, which would represent changes of +235.71% and +21.2%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BTG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.43% higher within the past month. BTG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, BTG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.81. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.12, so we one might conclude that BTG is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that BTG has a PEG ratio of 0.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Gold was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.21 at yesterday's closing price.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BTG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.