B2Gold (BTG) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

B2Gold (BTG) closed the most recent trading day at $2.92, making no change from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 4.84% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 3.98%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 5.97%.

Coming into today, shares of the gold, silver and copper miner had gained 4.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 0.78%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.7%.

The upcoming earnings release of B2Gold will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.08, reflecting a 33.33% increase from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.37 per share and a revenue of $2.71 billion, signifying shifts of +131.25% and +42.6%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for B2Gold. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.33% downward. B2Gold is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, B2Gold is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.95. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.77 for its industry.

One should further note that BTG currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Gold industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

