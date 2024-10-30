B2Gold (BTG) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

B2Gold (BTG) closed the most recent trading day at $3.43, making no change from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.33% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.56%.

The gold, silver and copper miner's shares have seen an increase of 9.24% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.83%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of B2Gold in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 6, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.05, showcasing no movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.25 per share and a revenue of $1.94 billion, indicating changes of -10.71% and +0.42%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for B2Gold. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.52% higher. B2Gold is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, B2Gold is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.72. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.7, so one might conclude that B2Gold is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can additionally observe that BTG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.81. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Mining - Gold industry stood at 0.79 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, positioning it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

