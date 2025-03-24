B2Gold (BTG) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

B2Gold (BTG) closed the latest trading day at $3.12, indicating no change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.77%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.42%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.28%.

Shares of the gold, silver and copper miner have appreciated by 10.64% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.73%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of B2Gold in its upcoming release. On that day, B2Gold is projected to report earnings of $0.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.67%.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $2.71 billion, which would represent changes of +137.5% and +42.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for B2Gold. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 7.12% upward. Right now, B2Gold possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, B2Gold is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.29. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.83.

Meanwhile, BTG's PEG ratio is currently 0.24. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Gold industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.03 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 140, this industry ranks in the bottom 45% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

B2Gold Corp (BTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

