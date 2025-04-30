B2Gold (BTG) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

B2Gold (BTG) closed at $3.11 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.32% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Shares of the gold, silver and copper miner witnessed a gain of 6.9% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its loss of 1.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of B2Gold in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 7, 2025. In that report, analysts expect B2Gold to post earnings of $0.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.33%.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $2.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of +181.25% and +53.68%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for B2Gold. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 22.64% higher within the past month. Currently, B2Gold is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, B2Gold is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.83. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.86, which means B2Gold is trading at a discount to the group.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, finds itself in the top 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.