B2Gold (BTG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, B2Gold (BTG) closed at $6.54, marking a -1.8% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.96% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gold, silver and copper miner had gained 1.06% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.04% in that time.

BTG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BTG to post earnings of $0.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.33%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $1.70 billion. These totals would mark changes of +228.57% and +42.54%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BTG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BTG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BTG has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.42 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.88, so we one might conclude that BTG is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that BTG has a PEG ratio of 0.74. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Gold industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.