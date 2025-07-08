B2Gold (BTG) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

B2Gold (BTG) closed at $3.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -4.35% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.07% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.37%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the gold, silver and copper miner had lost 0.54% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.94%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of B2Gold in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.1, up 66.67% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.53 per share and a revenue of $3.08 billion, representing changes of +231.25% and +61.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for B2Gold. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.65% higher. B2Gold presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, B2Gold is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.45, so one might conclude that B2Gold is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

